After Dropping ‘Midgets’ Wisconsin’s Hurley High Has New Mascot



HURLEY, Wis. (AP)- Six months after dropping its controversial nickname, a northern Wisconsin high school has a new moniker.

According to Wisconsin Public Radio, Hurley High School will now be known as the “Northstars.”

Back in January FOX 21 covered the Hurley School Board’s unanimous decision to change the controversial mascot. They said in a statement:

“In a school district that prides itself on inclusion and making all students and families feel a strong sense of belonging, the mascot sends the wrong message to any student or family who is different.”

Suggestions for a new nickname included Hurley Hurricanes, Hurley Heat, and Hurley Hornets. But now, they’ve settled on the Northstars.

Meanwhile, nearby Butternut School is keeping their midget mascot, named after 1920s wrestler Charles “Midget” Fischer.

Other schools with the “Midget” nickname can be found in Illinois, Iowa, North Dakota, and South Dakota.