Fans Enjoy Bayfront for the Trampled by Turtles Festival

Close to 10 thousand people are expected to attend this year's festival and concert.

DULUTH, Minn.- Northland–grown and internationally known folk–band ‘Trampled by Turtles” has quite the following, thousands of which spent the day gathered at Bayfront Park in Duluth to hear them play at one of the city’s biggest events of the Summer.

Trampled by Turtles is arguably the most well known musical group from the Northland.

The folk–rock band makes a point to play at their stomping grounds every year.

In 2018, they brought nearly 10 thousand fans to Bayfront park– a number they’re expecting to break at this year’s concert.

“I think it will be a great atmosphere because everyone around here loves them,” fan Jes Pederson said, waiting for the group to perform.

Pedersen loves Trampled. He also loves getting to spend the whole day swinging in his hammock while he waits.

“It’s just a great way to see the concert, I think, hanging in the trees and the shade.

Tanya Ryappy calls herself a Trampled superfan. She follows them around the country to hear their bluegrass sound.

“They bring a more modern twist to it, so we all can enjoy it. And he can nail the fiddle and the banjo. Like rockstars,” Ryappy said.

She spent her day parked at the front of the stage, eager to hear the final act.

“This is my first time here at this festival, and I am just so happy with it. It’s beautiful. It’s a perfect day,” Ryappy said.