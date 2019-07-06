Former Pro Athletes Return to Superior for Nemadji Celebrity Golf Scramble

The event brought in former Minnesota Vikings, Green Bay Packers, Chicago Bears and Arizona Cardinals to the Nemadji Golf Course.

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Tons of celebrities swapped the football out for golf clubs for the day, all for a good cause at the Nemadji Golf Course in Superior.

Former football players from the Minnesota Vikings, Green Bay Packers, Chicago Bears and Arizona Cardinals, as well as some other former athletes gathered for the Nemadji Celebrity Golf Scramble. Athletes included former Vikings Ted Brown, Tommy Kramer and John Randle, as well as former Cardinal Tom Burke and former Packer Darrel Thompson.

The event allowed teams to play a nine or 18 hole scramble, and there was also a silent auction as well as a concert both last night and Saturday night to close out the event.

The event raises money for the Twin Ports Junior Golf Fund and to help baby Viona’s family, who passed away recently from Trisomy 18, as well as celebrate the careers of Mark Karlson and Steve Flagstad, who are retiring from the Nemadji Golf Course after four decades.

“It’s great. The guys put in a lot of time here I heard and did a great job so nice to be up and let them get into retirement,” former Bears quarterback Jim McMahon said.

“It’s always nice to feel like you’re giving something back, to do something good in the community for people that’s not less fortunate but that needs a little bit of help and just kind of springboard something that could be really good in the future. It just feels good to be here and have a lot of my friends here that I know and I played with and doing this for a good cause, it makes me feel good,” former Vikings running back Rickey Young added.