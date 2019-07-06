Getting Up Close with Snakes at Pattison Park

Northlanders got an up-close look at snakes from the area and around the country Saturday

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Northlanders packed Pattison Park in Superior Saturday night to get a look at snakes of all shapes, sizes and colors.

Participants of all ages got the rare opportunity to touch the snakes, feed a rat to one of them, and learn more about the reptiles native to the Northland and around the country.

“It’s really interesting. We don’t always get to see them in the yard, especially since we live in town, so it’s kind of fun to be able to touch them”, said Hanna Rose, a Superior resident.

The event was put on by the Snake Discovery at Pattison Park.