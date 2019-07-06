Huskies Struggle Offensively in Loss to Express

Nic Kent drove in the lone run for Duluth.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Huskies managed to get eight hits but were able to get just one run across as the Eau Claire Express got the 9-1 win on Saturday night.

The only run for the Huskies came in the third. With runners on the corners with one out, Nic Kent hit a sacrifice fly to right field to plate Matt Hogan. The Express scored seven runs over the seventh and eighth innings to take a commanding lead.

The Huskies and Express will close out the series on Sunday at 3:05 p.m. at Wade Stadium.