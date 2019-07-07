BlueGreens Fall at Home; Minneapolis City SC Wins NPSL North Division Title

Lucas Jacobs and Aidan Hill scored the two goals for Duluth FC.

DULUTH, Minn. – In the second to last week of the regular season and with a playoff spot on the line, Duluth FC was unable to do enough offensively, as Minneapolis City SC got the 4-2 win to clinch the NPSL North Division Title.

Lucas Jacobs and Aidan Hill scored the two goals for Duluth FC, both coming in the second half.

Duluth FC will host La Crosse Aris on Friday at 7 p.m. The BlueGreens need to win to have a chance to get into the playoffs. They then need Minneapolis City SC to win or draw against Med City FC to clinch the second playoff spot.