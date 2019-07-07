Five Nights of Fun at Bayfront Wrapping Up

Longest run of concerts in venue's history set to bring in sizable revenue.

DULUTH, Minn.- Music lovers packed Bayfront Festival Park for the final time to hear the bands 311 and Dirty Heads Sunday night.

The show concludes an impressive 5-night, back-to-back run of festivals and concerts at Bayfront, the largest run in the venue’s history.

Twin Ports Promoter Walt Aplin brought 311 to Bayfront. After watching the stage go up, he said fans are in for a visual wonder.

“It’s gonna be one of those shows that I think people are going to speak about for a long time here at Bayfront Festival Park.”

In the late afternoon Sunday the park was filled with staff members and soundchecks, as they prepared for the final show of the week–the headlining bands’ first times playing in Duluth.

“Duluth’s not typically a market they’d come to, it’s a smaller market for some of the bands,” Aplin said. “But to be on the shores of Lake Superior and to be able to do in a venue like Bayfront Festival park, they really are looking forward to tonight’s show.”

To welcome the bands to the Northland, a big crew was needed.

“Typical crew would be somewhere around 20–30 people, we have to bring on to put on a show,” said Aplin.

“Today we’ve brought in over 100 people.”

Sunday’s show closes out a 5-day run of concerts, with crews setting the stage each time, specifically for each show.

“Last night after the Turtles show that whole stage had to be teared down to bare minimum,” said Stage Manager and Head of Security Lars Lasky. “We had to rebuild that from the stage all the way back up again.”

“So when people come to the show they think it’s the same everything on stage but everything’s rebuilt.”

Crews worked 15 hour days setting up and taking down for Hairball on the 3rd, Fourth Fest on the 4th, Country Jam on the 5th and natives Trampled by Turtles on Saturday night.

For longtime crewmembers like Lasky, these past 5 days were like no other show they’ve worked before.

“It’s hard especially when you’re out in the heat everyday and you know you’ve got deadlines to meet,” he said. “That’s why it’s so different this year, it’s 5 days in a row and we’re going nonstop.”

Yet, it seems their hard work is being rewarded.

“About 35,000 total over the course of those 5 days have set foot through Bayfront Festival Park,” said Bayfront Director Jeff Stark.

These past 5 days will be among the busiest Bayfront, and possibly Duluth, has ever had, said Stark.

“We would put it on par with Grandma’s Marathon weekend and Duluth Air Show, or maybe even both of those combined. It’s a fantastic string of events, that we’ve never seen. 5 days of events at Bayfront Festival Park.”

“And the economic impact is huge on the hotels, restaurants, and the Duluth Business community in general.”

For Lasky, seeing the excited fans enjoy their favorite bands makes all the hard work worth it.

“It means that the people in Duluth still support music. Music is healing for everybody, man.”

“And when they come out and they’re cheering and they’re laughing and they’re having fun that just makes all of us behind the scenes happy.”