Hermantown Man Dies After Crashing Motorcycle Into Cement Wall on I-35

A Hermantown man died after crashing his motorcycle into a cement wall on I-35 near Lake Avenue in Duluth early Sunday morning, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The man was identified as 32 year-old Ryan Mathisen.

In the crash report, Minnesota State Patrol said Mathisen was not wearing a helmet and was speeding at the time of the crash.

Mathisen was thrown off his bike from the impact.

It is unclear right now if alcohol was involved.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.