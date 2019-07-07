Huskies End Homestand With Win Over Express

Cole Milam pitched six shutout innings, giving up six hits while striking out three in the win.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Huskies ended their seven-game homestand in a big way, getting the 6-2 win over the Eau Claire Express in game three of the four-game series. Duluth went 4-3 during those seven games.

The Huskies got off to an early lead, as Alex Tappen scored on an error to put the Huskies up 1-0 in the first and they would lead the rest of the game. Down 6-0, the Express plated two in the seventh but it wasn’t enough.

Tyler Lozano went 1-for-4 with 2 RBI while Nic Kent drove in two runs and scored once. Cole Milam pitched six shutout innings, giving up six hits while striking out three.

The Huskies and Express will close out the series on Monday in Eau Claire.