Nostalgic 90s Crafts at Hucklebeary

DULUTH, Minn.- Some nostalgic 90s kids got crafty with their memories at Hucklebeary in Duluth today.

Those who signed up made desk accessories out of old 90s crafts like melted beads and weebles, all while enjoying a lunchables lunch and listening to 90s jams.

“It’s good to reminisce and remember the good times and I think that’s just kinda what we’re doing today, just bringing back memories,” said Hucklebeary owner Emily Ekstrom.

“And sharing what was each other’s first CDs we got, or things that kinda got lost to bring it back and represent and bring it back to life.”

Keep checking https://www.hucklebearyduluth.com/ Ekstrom said, to hear about other events coming up, like tassel jewelry making and a watercolor paint class.