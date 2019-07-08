Businesses Prepare for Superior Street Construction Expansion

Construction continues from 3rd Ave. E to 4th Ave. E.

DULUTH, Minn.- Superior Street reconstruction is expanding.

The area from 3rd Ave. E to 4th Ave. E is blocked off and construction crews aren’t wasting any time breaking ground.

Phase two of Superior Street reconstruction always included the area from 3rd Ave. E to 4th, but the city decided to hold off until after Grandma’s Marathon to keep that path open for runners.

Now that the race is over, crews are playing catch up to the rest of the construction that has been taking place since the beginning of April.

Some businesses near the new construction area are worried about people getting to them with more roads blocked off, but management at Art in the Alley is keeping their heads held high.

“It’s going to have an effect. How big of one? I don’t know. We do have the Lakewalk access just half a block down, first street is open, we have all of the parking ramps and they are keeping the sidewalks very clear and nice,” store manager Andrea Perlinger.

The store manager says they’re grateful that 3rd Ave. East from Michigan St. to 1st St. will remain open as long as possible according to city officials, which will allow a closer point of access to the businesses in that area for at least a little while longer.

Art in the Alley had a positive response to the construction, but not every business in the area had that outlook.

Fox 21 spoke to one business owner off camera who’s worried he’ll have to close because of the construction and lack of business. Others refused to comment, saying they’ll just have to wait and see the turnout.