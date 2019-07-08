Coffee Conversation: Saddle Up! 66th Annual Spooner Rodeo Starts Thursday
Click Below for a Full List of Events Happening During the 66th Annual Spooner Rodeo
SPOONER, Wis. – The Spooner Rodeo kicks off this Thursday, July 11 with the Coca-Cola Family/Youth night starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Washburn County Fairgrounds in Spooner.
This year Spooner Rodeo Queen Faith Ciesielski and Spooner Rodeo Princess Abby Droessler stopped by the studio to let us know what fun events will be taking place this year at the rodeo.
Thursday, July 11: Coca-Cola Family, Youth Night
- 6:00 p.m. Exceptional Rodeo
- 7:30 p.m. Rodeo
- 10:00 p.m. Country Music
Friday, July 12: Wrangler Rodeo Night
- 6:30 p.m. Nickel Scramble for Kids
- 7:30 p.m. Rodeo
- 10:00 p.m. Country Music
Saturday, July 13: Stresau Lab Performance
- 12:00 p.m. Rodeo Parade
- 4:30 p.m. Lions Club Bar-B-Que
- 6:30 p.m. Nickel Scramble for Kids
- 7:30 p.m. Rodeo
- 10:00 p.m. Country Music
Sunday, July 14
- 7:00 a.m. Breakfast at Rodeo Grounds
- 9:00 a.m. Cowboy Church Service at Rodeo Grounds
Click here for a full list of events throughout the weekend.