Coffee Conversation: Saddle Up! 66th Annual Spooner Rodeo Starts Thursday

Click Below for a Full List of Events Happening During the 66th Annual Spooner Rodeo

SPOONER, Wis. – The Spooner Rodeo kicks off this Thursday, July 11 with the Coca-Cola Family/Youth night starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Washburn County Fairgrounds in Spooner.

This year Spooner Rodeo Queen Faith Ciesielski and Spooner Rodeo Princess Abby Droessler stopped by the studio to let us know what fun events will be taking place this year at the rodeo.

Thursday, July 11: Coca-Cola Family, Youth Night

6:00 p.m. Exceptional Rodeo

7:30 p.m. Rodeo

10:00 p.m. Country Music

Friday, July 12: Wrangler Rodeo Night

6:30 p.m. Nickel Scramble for Kids

7:30 p.m. Rodeo

10:00 p.m. Country Music

Saturday, July 13: Stresau Lab Performance

12:00 p.m. Rodeo Parade

4:30 p.m. Lions Club Bar-B-Que

6:30 p.m. Nickel Scramble for Kids

7:30 p.m. Rodeo

10:00 p.m. Country Music

Sunday, July 14

7:00 a.m. Breakfast at Rodeo Grounds

9:00 a.m. Cowboy Church Service at Rodeo Grounds

Click here for a full list of events throughout the weekend.