Get Hopped Up at Caribou Highlands in Lutsen Friday, Saturday

The 9th Annual Hopped Up on Caribou Festival is Happening Friday, July 12 and Saturday, July 13 in Lutsen, Minnesota

LUTSEN, Minn. – Beer and cider connoisseurs have the chance to indulge responsibly Friday, July 13 and Saturday, July 14 during the 9th annual Caribou Highlands Lodge Hopped Up Caribou Festival.

The event features an expansive list of craft brewers, live music and variety of activities.

Several new breweries will make their festival debut this year joining some of the most popular breweries in the region who will be back for 2019.

Ursa Minor Brewing is preparing a small batch beer to be paired specifically for the festival’s dinner menu.

Weekend ticket holders will get full access to events with lodging at Caribou Highlands Lodge.

Tickets can also be purchased for some activities on a per-event basis, including the beer tasting, dinner Friday and Saturday and the concerts.

Festival goers are encouraged to enjoy the best of the Lutsen Mountain area during the festival. There will be free shuttle service to and from the mountain, plus guided canoe trips and mountain bike rides.

Friday, July 12:

• 5:00 p.m.: Check-in and Beer Tasting with Voyageur Brewing in the Lobby of Caribou Highlands Lodge

• 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.: Four-Course Beer Paired Dinner at Moguls Grille & Tap Room $49

• 8:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.: Music in Village Courtyard – Timmy Haus $5 (Includes one free beer)

Saturday, July 13:

• 6:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.: Free time for Adventure

• 8:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.: Breakfast Buffet & Bloody Mary Bar

• 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.: Beer Fest in Village Courtyard with Music by Timmy Haus $39

• 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.: Pig Roast Dinner in Village Courtyard with Live Music $49

• 8:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.: Live Outdoor Music in the Village Courtyard – Big Wave Dave & The Ripples $5 (Includes one free beer)

(Caribou Highlands is offering add-on golf specials for a round at Superior National for guests to extend their stay.)

“We are very excited for the 9th Annual Hopped up Caribou Festival. The enthusiasm surrounding the event continues to grow alongside our expanding list of attractions and participating breweries,” said John Klemme, the General Manager of Caribou Highlands. “With support from community partners and event sponsors, we’ve been able to develop a unique and popular festival experience in a beloved North Shore setting. Whether guests come for the whole weekend, or stop by for the day on Saturday, there will be plenty to see and do. We can’t wait to celebrate with old friends and welcome new guests to the festival.”

Hopped Up Caribou is the dog-friendliest beer festival in the state. Dog-friendly lodging is available for the weekend.

Click here to purchase tickets today.