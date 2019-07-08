Lincoln Park’s Motel 6 Re-Opens

The May 31st explosion has caused the motel to be closed until recently

DULUTH, Minn.- Meanwhile you may recall a fire and small explosion closed down the Motel 6 in May in Lincoln Park on 27th Avenue West. Nobody was hurt.

Fast forward to today, and the hotel is back open to the public.

The motel declined to comment, but their corporate office did release a statement saying “they are helping customers who had a confirmed reservation during the closure, or did not receive news about the hotel being closed”.