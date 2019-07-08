One Person Treated for Burns, Smoke Inhalation From Early Morning Duluth Fire

Damages From the Fire are Estimated at $75,000

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Fire Department says one person is being treated for burns and smoke inhalation after a house fire broke out Monday morning at 2213 West 4th Street.

Fire crews responded to a rapidly growing porch fire just before 5:30 a.m.

When fire crews arrived on scene, officials say a trapped occupant jumped from a window on the second floor of the home. Two other occupants were able to escape the home without injury.

Officials say homes on either side of the fully engulfed structure received damage from the fire, but crews were able to prevent the fire from spreading to those homes.

Initial damages are estimated to be $75,000 for structure and contents. The occupants of the exposure houses were able to return to their homes.

The Duluth Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the cause and origin of the fire.

Fire companies from Headquarters Station, Lincoln Park, and Spirit Valley Station responded and remained on scene for just less than two hours. Duluth Police Department was instrumental in evacuating neighboring houses as well as traffic control. Mayo Ambulance along with Minnesota Power were also on scene to assist.