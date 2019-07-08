Saints Softball Team Host Pitching Clinic

DULUTH, Minn. – Summer is here and that means the Northland will have many summer sports camps going on, like the pitching clinic hosted by the St. Scholastica softball team.

It’s been a few years since the team held a summer camp. But enough people reached out and convinced the Saints to bring it back. The clinic is broken up into three age groups, with a focus on perfecting the mechanics of pitching. CSS head coach Rilee Dawson says running these camps is one of her favorite parts of the off-season.

“This really brings you back to your roots of seeing what they’re like with so much energy and excitement. They’re kind of like sponges with just wanting to know the information. We still try to keep it fun. We’re finding games to play so they realize there is that fun part to it. But it definitely brings you back to your roots and makes you really realize why you want to be a coach,” Dawson said.