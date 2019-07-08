Superior Police: Community Meeting to be Held Regarding Release of Registered sex Offenders

SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Superior Police Department announced Monday that a community meeting will be held on Wednesday at 5:00 p.m. regarding the release of three registered sex offenders in Superior.

The meeting will be held in the Council Chambers on the second floor of the Douglas County Government Center. All members of the public are welcome to attend.

Authorities say all three of the registered sex offenders will reside at the Transitional Living Place at 1620 North 16th Street.

The Wisconsin Department of Corrections issued a Special Bulletin Notice for two of the offenders, Phillip Bacon, 43, and Steven Metzig, 28.

The third registered sex offender, Michael Garcia, 40, is not subject to an SBN.

According to police, a Wisconsin Special Bulletin Notice is the rough equivalent to a Level 3 Sex Offender notice.

Police say Phillip Bacon will be released July 19. Steven Metzig and Michael Garcia will be released July 23.

Reports show Garcia was convicted in November 2000 of Lewd Act with a Child by Force/Fear in California. Garcia was also convicted in August 1994 in Bayfield County of Second Degree Sexual Assault of a Child.

Bacon was convicted in Douglas County in December 2002 of False Imprisonment. According to reports, the victim in the incident was a juvenile acquaintance and the method of force was physical injury and the use of a weapon.

Bacon has also been convicted of First Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Felon Possessing a Firearm, Failure to update Sex Offender Information, Bail Jumping, Battery, Contempt of Court and Possession of Methamphetamine. Bacon will be on lifetime GPS tracking.

Metzig was convicted in November 2013 and October 2014 in Douglas County for Sexual Assault of a Child.