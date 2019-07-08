Taking Down Bayfront After Five-Day Concert Run

Local tent rental business feeling positive effects of Bayfront week.

DULUTH, Minn.- After a successful five-day stretch of concerts at Bayfront Festival Park, the Park is returning to its resting state.

Crews with local business Doucette’s Special Events, Party, and Tent Rental were at Bayfront Monday disassembling the tents used during the shows.

They say 4th of July week was a great boost for their business.

“For this week I think there were over a dozen tents that we had down here at any certain point,” said one of the Doucette’s workers, Marshal Quast. “We had beer tents here, there, some changing tents for trampled behind the stage, some food tents.”

“And we get to see people use our tents which is cool too. Just seeing the impact that we have through what we do is really exciting too.”

The tents take about 7-8 hours to set up, and about 5 hours to take down.