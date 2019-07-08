Wisconsin GOP: Trump Headed to Milwaukee-Area Fundraiser

The Fundraiser Will be Held on Friday

MADISON, Wis. (AP) – Officials with the state Republican Party say President Donald Trump is scheduled to attend a fundraiser in Wisconsin this week.

Charles Nichols is a spokesman for the state GOP. He says the state party learned from the Republican National Committee on Monday morning that Trump is scheduled to attend a fundraiser in the Milwaukee area on Friday.

Nichols had no other details.

Mandi Merritt, a regional communications director for the RNC, didn’t immediately respond to an email Monday morning seeking details.