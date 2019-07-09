All About Monarchs at Superior Public Library

Duluth Monarch Buddies come to teach about monarchs and milkweed.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- Kids at the Superior Public Library got an up close look at Monarch Butterflies.

Duluth Monarch Buddies came to teach summer camps about the orange insects and how their populations are in danger.

Kids could take home milkweed seeds to grow the plants that monarchs feed on to increase their numbers in the Northland.

“It’s always nice to work with young kids,” said Duluth Monarch Buddies President Tom Uecker. “‘Cause there’s a lot of enthusiasm there.”

“I’m almost positive those seeds are going to make it home and the kids are going to be talking to mom and dad about planting this milkweed so we help out the monarchs.”

According to experts, the Monarch population in the country has been on a decline over the past decade.