Duluth man Injured After Jumping From 50 Foot Cliff Near Gilbert

GILBERT, Minn. – A Duluth man was injured late Monday afternoon while diving from a 50 foot cliff at the Genoa Mine Pit near Gilbert.

Authorities say police responded to reports of a male hitting a rock after jumping from the cliff around 4:52 p.m.

Bystanders were able to bring the victim, identified as 26-year-old Aaron Alan Horn, to the shoreline using an inner tube.

Horn was airlifted via Life Link air ambulance with severe trauma to both legs.

Police say the Genoa Mine Pit is private property and trespassing citations will be issued.

The Gilbert Police Department was assisted by the Eveleth Ambulance Service, Virginia Ambulance Service, Fayal Fire Department, Gilbert First Responders, Gilbert Fire Department, Saint Louis County Rescue Squad, Minnesota State Patrol, Minnesota DNR, and Eveleth Police Department.