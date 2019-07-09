Duluth Sidewalk Days Traffic Advisory

DULUTH, Minn. – The following traffic advisories have been issued ahead of Duluth’s Downtown Sidewalk Days Festival and Street Dances which will take place July 10 – July 13.

Sidewalk Days:

July 10 – July 12 from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. – Superior Street from Lake Avenue to 5 th Avenue West will close to vehicle traffic each day.

Avenue West will close to vehicle traffic each day. “No Parking” regulations begin at 7:00 a.m. each morning, and vehicles found in violation are subject to ticketing and towing.

Avenues will remain open except during the Classic Car Show

All streets will re-open to traffic by 9:00 p.m.

Classic Car Show:

July 10 starting at 3:00 p.m. – 2 nd Avenue West, 3 rd Avenue West, and 4 th Avenue West will close to traffic at Superior Street.

Avenue West, 3 Avenue West, and 4 Avenue West will close to traffic at Superior Street. Lake Avenue, 1 st Avenue West, and 5 th Avenue West will remain open to allow access to Michigan Street and 1 st

Avenue West, and 5 Avenue West will remain open to allow access to Michigan Street and 1 All streets will re-open to traffic by 9:00 p.m.

Vehicles in the Classic Car Show must enter the Car Show area from the intersection of 5th Avenue West and Superior Street and are encouraged to arrive between 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. All cars must exit the Car Show area by 8:30 p.m.

Ace’s Street Dance:

July 12 from 6:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. – 1st Street between 1st Avenue West and 2nd Avenue West will close to traffic.

Dubh Linn Irish Pub Street Dance:

July 13 from 4:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. – The 100 block of West Superior Street between 1st Avenue West and 2nd Avenue West will close to traffic.

No parking signs will be posted in areas throughout Downtown to help facilitate the events related to Sidewalk Days and to assist buses in getting around the street closures. Vehicles parked in violation will be subject to ticketing and towing.

DTA Routes:

Eastbound buses will use Michigan Street from 5th Avenue West to the Duluth Transportation Center. From DTC, buses will use 2nd Ave. W. during the daily Sidewalk Days Event, and will use 1st W. during Wednesday’s Car Show, from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00p.m., to access 2nd St.

Westbound buses will use 1st Street from 3rd Avenue East to 5th Avenue West, to Michigan Street to the Duluth Transportation From DTC, westbound buses will use 3rd Avenue West to 1st Street, to 5th Avenue West, to Superior Street and continue on regular route to points farther west.

The Port Town Trolley will use Michigan Street to 1 st Avenue West, to the Freeway Frontage Road, to 5 th Avenue West to Railroad Street and regular route through Canal Park.

Avenue West, to the Freeway Frontage Road, to 5 Avenue West to Railroad Street and regular route through Canal Park. During the Ace’s Street Dance eastbound buses will detour from 1 st Street to Superior Street via Lake Avenue starting at 6:00 p.m.

Street to Superior Street via Lake Avenue starting at 6:00 p.m. During the Dubh Linn Street Dance, beginning at 4:00 p.m., eastbound buses from DTC will use Michigan Street to 1st Avenue West, to Superior Street, to Lake Avenue, to 2nd Street and regular route. Westbound buses from DTC will use regular route along 3rd Avenue West and Superior Street.

Watch for posted “No Parking” signs for temporary bus stops on Michigan and 1st Street.

Please be alert for pedestrian traffic, barricaded roadways, posted “no parking areas”, and Police Officers directing traffic during these events.