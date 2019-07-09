FAA Announces $1 Million Grant for Duluth International Airport

The Announcement was Made Tuesday

DULUTH, Minn. – U.S. Department of Transportation announced Tuesday morning that the Duluth International Airport will receive more than $1 million in federal grant funding.

The funding from the Federal Aviation Administration is for improvements including acquiring snow removal equipment and updating their Airport Master Plan

This is the third allotment of the total $3.18 billion in the Airport Improvement Program funding for airports across the country.

Officials say other local airports will also receive funding for improvements including:

Sky Harbor Regional Airport will receive more than $2.3 million for runway construction.

Eveleth-Virginia Municipal Airport will receive more than $1.3 million for runway rehabilitation.

Cloquet Carlton County Airport will receive more than $1.1 million for runway rehabilitation.

Last August, the U.S. DOT awarded a grant for more than $8.6 million to the Duluth International Airport for infrastructure improvements.