Gearing Up For Family Fun

The South St. Louis County Fair kicks off Wednesday and lasts until Saturday

PROCTOR, Minn.- The South St. Louis County Fair is also starting Wednesday in Proctor.

Rides, food stands, tables, and chairs were being set up today ahead of the four day event.

With it being just a year away from it’s 100th anniversary, officials say nothing has changed since day one.

“We try to keep it old school. Especially the agriculture to keep things the way we like them”, said Mary Korich, Executive Secretary for the St. Louis County Fair.

