Haze from Canadian Fires Moves Out with Wind and Rain

Rainfall clear smoke up, and wind moves it south.

DULUTH, Minn.- Since last weekend, fires in Canada have been burning and sending smoke into the air, which the wind blew into the Northland creating a haze throughout the sky.

Officials with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) said the worst of the smoke filtered into the Southern parts of the state.

However, it could still be irritable for some Tuesday afternoon.

“The air quality it’s not as poor as it was last weekend,” said Lucie Amundsen, Public Information Officer with the MPCA.

“We’re not at an alert level but it is elevated to moderate so certainly people with asthma, COPD, the elderly, children or intense exercisers should probably be aware that it’s not the finest air quality.”

Any rainfall will clear up the rest of the smoke, Amundsen said. But since Canada is in a drought, more fires could arise.