Jungle Boy Boxing’s Huffman, Walters Announce Return to the Ring

DULUTH, Minn. – Jungle Boy Boxing Promotions have announced that Duluth natives Danny Huffman and Jesse Walters will be back in action next month.

The pair will take part in the “Generation Next” boxing card on August 8th at the Myth Live down in Maplewood. Huffman is currently 2–0 in his young career so far, while Walters will be making his pro debut. Their opponents will be announced at a later date.