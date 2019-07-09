Sidewalk Days Gearing Up On Superior Street

The annual sidewalk days kicks off on Wednesday.

DULUTH, Minn. – Despite road construction the Sidewalks Days in downtown Duluth will kick off on Wednesday on Superior Street.

The event goes for three days and promises five blocks of live music while businesses will be out selling their products in front of their stores.

“There’s a lot of people that come down to sidewalk days that aren’t maybe regularly visiting these businesses or don’t really know that we are here and then we start seeing a lot more regular customers after that which is great,” said Ariel Bonkoski who’s the store manager at Ragstock.

The event kicks off at 9 a.m. tomorrow and will even include a classic car show, 5k, and farmers market.