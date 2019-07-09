Sidewalk Days, Movies in the Park Kick off This Week in Duluth

Sidewalk Days is Happening Wednesday, July 10 through Saturday, July 13

DULUTH, Minn. – The Greater Downtown Council is hosting the 2019 Sidewalk Days Festival Wednesday, July 10 through Saturday, July 13.

Despite Superior Street reconstruction, the festivities will continue with dozens of deals, live entertainment, a car show, food vendors and more.

This year Sidewalk Days will encompass five city blocks along Superior Street from Lake Avenue to 5th Avenue West.

Every year thousands of people take part in the fun summertime tradition, whether it be shopping, eating or enjoying good entertainment.

Organizers say more than 80 different vendors will join downtown merchants to take to the street.

Special attractions at this year’s Festival include the Kolar Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac Classic Car Show, the 12th Annual Sidewalk Shuffle 5K, activities with the Duluth Children’s Museum, a Downtown Farmers’ Market preview, STARBASE Duluth, and inline skating with the Northshore Inline Marathon & Skate Fest.

Wednesday, July 10 – Kolar Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac Classic Car Show- 5 blocks of classic cars and bands (Lake Avenue to 5th Avenue West)

July 12 – First Street Dance: Aces on First hosts the ” Lake City Smokin’ Section”

July 13 – Superior Street Dance: Dubh Linn Irish Brew Pub hosts ” Dee Miller Band featuring Craig Clark”

Superior Street will be closed to vehicular traffic starting at 8:00 a.m. each day between Lake Avenue and 3rd Avenue West.

The Greater Downtown Council is also hosting this year’s Movies in the Park, beginning Friday, July 12.

Grab your friends and join the fun at 9:05 p.m. for How to Train Your Dragon.

