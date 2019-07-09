Six Injured, Three Critically in Minneapolis bus Stop Crash

The Driver of the van was Taken Into Custody

1/2 (courtesy: Fox 9)

2/2 (courtesy: Fox 9)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – At least six people were hurt, including three critically, when a van slammed into a crowded bus stop shelter in north Minneapolis.

All six were transported to hospitals. Metro Transit spokesman Howie Padilla says police took the driver of the van into custody following the crash about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Authorities say the man driving the van struck the mirror of a transit bus that had stopped to unload passengers. Padilla says the man backed up and struck the mirror a second time before driving around the corner and crashing into the shelter.

The mangled shelter and broken glass covered the sidewalk at the bus stop. The injured people were taken to North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale and to Hennepin County Medical Center.