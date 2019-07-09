Speed Limit to Increase on Some Northeastern Minnesota Highways

New Signs Will be Installed Next Week

DULUTH, Minn. – The speed limit on some Northeastern Minnesota Highways will be increasing from 55 mph to 60 mph in the coming weeks.

The new speed limit signs will be installed the week of July 15. MnDOT says once the signs are posted the new speed limit will take effect.

The highways affected are:

Minnesota Highway 67 – between Hibbing and Highway 53 and between Highway 53 and Gilbert.

Minnesota Highway 38 – between Grand Rapids and County Road 19.

US Highway 169 – between Hill City and LaPlant Road south of Grand Rapids and the Cross Range Expressway between Taconite and Pengilly.

Officials say the speed increase is based on a traffic and engineering study, which looks at past crash rates, physical attributes of the highway, and an analysis of current driving speeds.