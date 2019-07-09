UDAC Opens New Bullyan Center

Organization opens new building after $3 million donation.

DULUTH, Minn.- UDAC is celebrating the grand opening of a new building in Duluth’s Spirit Valley neighborhood.

The new building was made possible from a $3 million grant from Joseph and Nancy Bullyan, of Bullyan RV in Duluth, who the new building is named after.

The Joseph and Nancy Bullyan Center was thought up after the Bullyans toured the old East Duluth building, which was in need of repairs, officials said.

The Bullyans decided that UDAC needed new facilities to continue their work.

Cheers rung out as the ribbon was cut, commemorating the opening of the building.

According to UDAC staff, the new building lends a big hand in UDAC’s goal to help people with all abilities find jobs.

“This building offers us all kinds of opportunity in terms of updated technology, the ability to have smaller classrooms and skill–building opportunities–everything from sensory development to technology skills,” said Executive Director Karen Herman.

Not only is the new building more adaptable for new technology, Herman said it’s in a better location, surrounded by businesses they can create relationships with.

Those transitioning to the new building said it’s a big improvement to the last one.

Rodney Sutherland, who has worked at UDAC for 10 years, thinks the new building is pretty. His favorite part? “Computers.”

A big advantage of the Bullyan Center is their ability to have up-to-date technology, which they use to help those with special needs develop their computer skills.

All aspects of the new building, Sutherland said, will help him going forward.