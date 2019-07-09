Update: Duluth Fire Victim Remains in ICU

Authorities say This is an Active Investigation

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Fire Department has released new information regarding the structure fire that happened Monday morning at 2213 West 4th Street.

Officials say the home was occupied at the time of the fire by an adult male, adult female, juvenile female, and four dogs.

The adult male and juvenile female exited the home safely through the back door.

The adult female was trapped on the second-story and jumped from a second-story window as fire crews arrived on scene.

The adult female was brought to the hospital where she remains in the ICU.

Officials say smoke detectors alerted the occupants of the fire.

This is an active investigation by the Duluth Police and Fire Departments.