Car Show Brings Classic Rides, CHUM School Supplies

Along with cars, attendants can donate a backpack of school supplies for CHUM to distribute.

DULUTH, Minn.- Duluth’s Sidewalk Days has kicked off on West Superior Street as the annual Car Show rolled in not only to show off, but also get kids ready for school.

Vintage, unique, and fixed up rides came from all over the Northland for people to admire on Superior Street.

At the Kolar Chevrolet tent, you can admire new cars and give back, by filling a pickup truck with backpacks full of school supplies for CHUM to distribute in August.

“I think it’s a tremendous asset to the community,” said CHUM Director of Distributive Services, Scott VanDaele. “Every year we’ve done it it’s gotten a little bit bigger and bigger. We started, when I started a while ago we started giving away like 300–400 backpacks at a time.”

“Last year we gave away a little over 1200 backpacks.”

You can order supplies online at https://www.chumduluth.org/annualbackpackdistribution.htm until August 12th, or drop them off at CHUM on 1st Avenue West until August 22nd.