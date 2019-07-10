Despite Construction Sidewalk Days Starts on Superior Street

The annual event kicked off with warm weather, cheese curds, and sales.

DULUTH, Minn. – Despite all the construction, Sidewalk Days kicked off on Superior St. on Wednesday.

People of all ages were out enjoying the warm weather, eating some cheese curds, and children were even getting lessons in bubble blowing and block building from the Children’s Museum.

“There’s a lot of education with playing that is something he Children’s Museum likes to encourage for children anything you can learn from so it’s super important that they can just come out her e and play and with that they are learning things like gravity,” said Katelyn Brinza, an Americorps member with Duluth Children’s Museum.

If you missed the first day of the Sidewalk Days, they will continue through Friday on Superior Street including live music and some great deals.