Federal Grants Could Help Fund Big Projects at Duluth Airports

Duluth International Airport and Sky Harbor Airport would be impacted by grants

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Airport Authority is expecting big federal grants to help with projects at Sky Harbor Airport and Duluth International Airport.

A million-dollar master plan will soon be created at the International Airport, detailing what is happening there now and what is needed for the future.

Airport officials also hope to conduct a nearly $800,000 noise study and buy a new sander to help with runway snow and ice removal.

In addition the Sky Harbor Airport on Park Point is in the third and final phase of a runway realignment project.

They expect most of the $3.5 million still needed to be covered by a federal grant. The rest would come from state and local funding.

“We’ve had considerable amounts of growth in the last year. Our passenger numbers are way up, we’ve got a third major carrier operating out of here and we’re not done yet and not only are we not done but our aviation partners are not done growing either,” said Natalie Peterson, Director of Communications and Marketing for the Duluth Airport Authority.

The final Sky Harbor renovations are set to begin this fall and are expected to wrap up before the snow falls.