Growlers No Longer Sold at Castle Danger

Starting October 1st, growlers will no longer be sold at the Two Harbors brewery

TWO HARBORS, Minn.- Starting October 1st, a Two Harbors brewery will not be able to sell what generates 30% of its revenue.

Castle Danger has made more than 23,000 barrels of beer this year, but all that production is now causing them to not be able to sell growlers starting this fall.

The current law in Minnesota says breweries are only allowed to make 20,000 barrels in a years time if they want to sell off-sale products like growlers out of their taprooms.

The rule is in place to help support the distribution system of producers, distributors and retailers in the beer industry.

But this production cap is now causing Castle Danger to make some difficult decisions, including possibly cutting of their work family.

“We see it as we are going to work with our friends and our family and we are not going to work with co–workers. It’s a family culture here. It will be very hard to make some of those tough decisions in the fall”, said Maddy Stewart, Marketing and Events Manager at Castle Danger.

Castle Danger would like to see the restriction lifted feelings it’s unfortunate a small-town business thriving at such a high level is being penalized for being successful.

“We’ve grown a lot faster than we thought we would so it really is exciting. It’s an exciting time to be part of the craft industry and part of the company, but also with that comes restrictions”, said Stewart.

The Minnesota legislature did consider lifting this cap during their most recent session. With other breweries around the state potentially hitting the production limit, it will likely come up again for debate.