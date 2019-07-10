Heritage Days in Two Harbors Begins Thursday

Fun for all ages begins tomorrow in Two Harbors

TWO HARBORS, Minn.- Two Harbors is also celebrating this week, as Heritage Days festivities begins tomorrow.

The festival will offer fun for all ages including arts and crafts, stage entertainment, a street dance, and even two parades the next four days.

But something like this is more than a party, it also serves as a reunion for community members.

“So it’s a real rewarding feeling to know that people have that kind of tie to their community that they are willing to come back for this event”, said Cheryl Sundstrom, Chairman for Heritage Days.