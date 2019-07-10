Kids Learn About Economics at Free Camp

'Economically Lit' summer camp meets every Tuesday afternoon

DULUTH, Minn. – Kids are leaning all about economics this summer.

The ‘Economically Lit’ summer camp teaches fifteen through eighteen-year-olds basic money skills.

They’re learning about credit scores, career strategies, how to save money, and other subjects.

“Do you think you want to save up to buy a house or rent a house? What would be better to rent or buy, and we said buy because all the money that you’re spending on renting a house, it could go towards buying a house,” said Dashiya Jackson, an 11th grader attending the camp.

The free camp meets every Tuesday afternoon in the Adult Learning Center in the Old Central High School Building.