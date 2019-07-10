MN Adult and Teen Challenge Center Expands with Grant

After purchasing a new apartment building, a grant from Minnesota Power is allowing the center to expand.

DULUTH, Minn.- Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge received a grant from Minnesota Power to help expand its Duluth Hillside location.

The addiction treatment facility on East Second Street will now include an old apartment building right next door.

The Center purchased the building back in March.

A $10,000 grant from Minnesota Power will help them renovate it, to increase the number of beds for their clients from 54 to 62 at first, then 74 as more rooms are fixed up.

“We’re excited that, y’know, it’s only a 15% increase initially,” said Center Director Brandon Torgerson. “But every bed signifies potentially saving a life and there’s so many people trying to get into treatment and the beds are full and so we need to help.”

“Together with our community we’re gonna help more people.”

The new building is expected to be ready in the summer of 2020.