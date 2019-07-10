New Housing Developments Coming to Duluth

Two affordable housing developments to be built in Duluth Heights and Downtown Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – Mayor Emily Larson announced on Tuesday new housing developments in Duluth, both with affordable housing elements.

The $27.5 million plan will help add 119 new units in two different locations.

One project called the Bluffs will be a 35 unit senior development in Duluth Heights.

20 percent of the units will be available for an elderly waiver voucher.

Mayor Larson believes it is important to keep our older generations in the city.

“I have heard repeatedly from seniors across the city they want to stay in their neighborhood they are ready to move out of their home and they can’t find an apartment or one that is accessible. So we are adding units where we can,” said Mayor Larson.

The city will be a co-investor in the projects through tax increment and tax abatement financing.

The other project is a renovation of the Board of Trade Building on West First Street in Downtown Duluth.

Eighty-four housing units will be developed there from the third floor to the seventh floor at the top.

The Chicago developer tells us the units will cost between $750 and $1,200 a month.

He calls it affordable housing for the middle class.

“We’re going to have units that still have a lot of pizzazz, a lot of in-demand features in the building as well, but priced accordingly so if they have student loans they still can afford to rent a nice place,” said David Dubin, President of the Dubin-Guru Group.

Construction on the $20 million development is expected to start sometime in the next thirty days.

Tenants could start moving in after about ten months.