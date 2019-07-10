Over 700 Dogs Dart into the DECC Starting Thursday

The Duluth Kennel Club All Breed Dog Show is Happening July 11 - 14

DULUTH, Minn. – The city of Duluth is going to the dogs July 11 – 14.

More than 700 four legged friends and their owners will dart into the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center (DECC) for the annual Duluth Kennel Club All Breed Dog Show.

Organizers say the event brings a boost to the local economy, and smiles to the faces of spectators.

“People come to this show from all over the United States and Canada,” said Jeff Urbaniak, Vice President of the Duluth Kennel Club.

Dogs of all shapes and sizes are helping put Duluth on the map with a little friendly competition.

“Participants come here because they like Duluth. This is a highly professional show and they also turn it into a vacation,” said Urbaniak. “This is a real boost to our economy too because we do fill the town.”

Urbaniak is honored to be on the committee for this year’s show, while also enjoying four days full of friendly competition and companionship.

“This would be a good way to find out and meet some of the breeds if you’re considering getting a dog,” said Urbaniak.

More than 150 breeds will take part in multiple categories this year.

“My favorite part is competing with the dogs, that’s where I have the most fun,” said Urbaniak.

With more than 700 animals arrive in the Northland, it can be difficult to find room and board for them and their owners.

“We do have trouble with people finding places to stay. A lot of that could be because of the hotels not being dog friendly,” said Urbaniak.

Folks will bed down in a limited amount of dog friendly hotels, campgrounds, and even in the parking lot of the DECC.

“It’s great facility here, and we love the area,” said contestant Dave Kamphenkel.

Kamphenkel and his wife will reside at the DECC with the show dogs throughout the show.

“This time is the first time the pups have been traveling so we wanted to get them acclimated to the dog trailer and getting them used to being on the road,” said Kamphenkel.

This will be year three for the couple from St. Cloud. They’re once again entering their breed of boxers in the competition.

“Most of the time when you see a boxer, their ears are cropped. What we’re doing there is we’re just trying to hold the ears up so they go straight up in the air,” said Kamphenkel.

While the weekend is full of fun and fanfare for many, there’s plenty to prepare for in order to get their animals in the top spot.

“Some boxers though are natural eared, there’s nothing wrong with that they can compete but it’s hard to compete with natural ears,” said Kamphenkel.

The show begins bright and early at 8:00 a.m. Thursday, July 11.

Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for children, and $15 for a family.

All proceeds help to pay for the show, and support the Duluth Kennel Club.

Click here to learn more information about the show.