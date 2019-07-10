Silver Bay Celebrates “Bay Days” Summer Festival This Weekend

Bay Days is Happening July 12 - 14 in Silver Bay, Minnesota

SILVER BAY, Minn. – Two small communities along the North Shore will come together this weekend to celebrate “Bay Days.”

The three day festival includes food, fun, and entertainment.

Events kick off Friday with the annual Bay Days Parade starting at 6:00 p.m.

An evening of family friendly activities will proceed the parade, followed by a blast of fireworks around 10:00 p.m.

FOX 21’s Brett Scott and Meteorologist Brittney Merlot will be the judges of this year’s parade, with a theme of “Christmas in July.”

On Saturday, folks will be able to enjoy a variety of vendors featuring food and unique items as well as live, local music performances throughout the day.

Organizers say Bay Days is the perfect way to invite people to visit the North Shore, and turn into the Silver Bay community right off Highway 61.

Click here to visit the new Bay Days website and check out a full list of events happening July 12 – 14.