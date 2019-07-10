Small Fire Extinguished at United Taconite Plant in Forbes

The Company is Investigating the Cause of the Fire

FORBES, Minn. – According to Cleveland Cliffs, a small fire occurred at its United Taconite Plant Wednesday afternoon.

The location of the fire was in a coal mill on one of the company’s line furnaces.

The company says the fire department quickly extinguished the fire and no one was injured during the incident.

Officials at Cliffs say they will continue to monitor for the remainder of the day.

The company is investigating the root cause of the fire.