St. Louis County Looks to Add Short-Term and Vacation Rental Standards

Officials hope to enact the standards in January 2020

RICE LAKE, Minn. – St. Louis County may soon have official standards for short-term and vacation rental properties like Airbnb.

A proposed zoning ordinance would require lots and structures to fit with certain standards.

No more than one dwelling on any piece of land could be rented.

Plus, temporary structures like garages and fish houses could not be rented.

“This has been an issue that has been around in St. Louis County for quite a while. We’ve looked at other counties throughout the area, some other municipalities throughout the area that have already put in place either ordinances for vacation rentals or short term rentals,” said Jenny Bourbonais, St. Louis County Planning and Development Manager for the Land Use Division.

Duluth already has an ordinance about vacation rentals.

This proposed ordinance would extend standards to the rest of St. Louis County.

Officials hope to enact the standards in January 2020.