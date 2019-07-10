Superior Native Mike Sislo to Continue Pro Career in Germany

Sislo will join fellow Superior native Brett Olson who also plays in Germany.

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – It’s been quite the week for Superior native Mike Sislo. Not only has he taken part in the latest Twin Ports Pro Development Camp. But he’s also announced he’ll be going overseas to continue his pro career.

Sislo has signed a one–year deal with Wolfsburg of the Deutsche Eishockey Liga. The Superior native has played in over 500 professional games, but has never played overseas, a challenge he is very welcome to.

“It’s very similar to the North American style of play. The country as a whole is very receptive to us being there and they have a good experience and good time there. I’m excited to learn and experience it for myself,” Sislo said.

Sislo will inevitably run into a familiar face as fellow Superior native and co–founder of the Twin Ports Pro Development Camp Brett Olson currently plays in the DEL.

“It will be great to see him. Obviously, having someone there to ask questions about and get some feedback from will be great. We grew up playing together and against each other after we moved on from here. To play against him again will be a lot of fun and maybe together in the future,” said Sislo.