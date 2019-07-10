UMD Moves Forward In Housing and Dining Project

The 70 million dollar project will start following finals next May

DULUTH, Minn.- UMD is moving forward on a $70 million project for a new housing and dining hall. For housing, the building will hold 350 beds and will be the largest facility on campus.

The new dining hall will allow students another opportunity to get food between classes, as they have already have one dining hall in the Kirby Student Center.

The new dorm building will also have a laundry room, mail room, and workout facility. Leadership from the school says, this is a good step forward for the school.

“Students live here, they don’t stay here. they live here. so we really need to make a living environment that suits there needs, that creates the community they are looking for that really provides that whole living experience”, said Dr. Corbin Smyth, Associate Vice Chancellor for UMD Student Life.

Construction for the project will begin right after finals are over in May next year, and should be done by the fall of 2021.

Funding and a loan from the University of Minnesota system will pay for the project.