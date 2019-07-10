Update: Lincoln Park Fire Determined to be Arson

DULUTH, Minn. – According to the Duluth Fire Department, investigators determined the Monday morning Lincoln Park fire to be arson.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered from the Minnesota International Association of Arson Investigators to anyone with information that could lead to an arrest.

Duluth firefighters responded to a report of a rapidly growing porch fire around 5:30 a.m. Monday at 2213 West 4th Street.

When crews arrived, a female jumped out of a second-floor window and was rushed to a Duluth hospital for burns and smoke inhalation. The adult female victim remains in the ICU.

Two other occupants, an adult male a juvenile female, exited the home safely through a back door.

Three of the four family dogs were rescued, but the fourth dog is still missing at this time.

Authorities say this is an active investigation and if anyone has any information regarding the fire to please call 1-800-723-2020.