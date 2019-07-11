Dog Show Barking Its Way Into Duluth

Pups from all over North America gathered to see who would capture best in show by the end of the weekend.

DULUTH, Minn. – Hundreds of pooches showed up looking their best at the first day of the Duluth Kennel Club Dog Show on Thursday.

Pups from all over North America gathered to see who would capture best in show by the end of the weekend.

Handler and owner Penny Tuominen knows it is not just about good looks but personality as well.

“They have to have a good day showing this is a dog show. So if the dog is a little bit scared or sometimes a lesser of a dog might win…it has to be up for it an attitude a special charisma to it,” said Tuominen while holding Alchemy, her champion chihuahua.

The dogs aren’t the only ones enjoying themselves. One handler has been involved in dog shows for over 40 years and she loves all the friendships she has made.

“I love the sportsman ship the camaraderie with friends and just it’s educational also to learn more about you breed and other breeds it’s fun showing the dogs it really is,” said Pat Griffin with Arya her puppy Samoyed.

The vice president of the Duluth Kennel Club originally started going to shows to teach his daughters life lessons but fell in love with the atmosphere himself.

“It gives very good training how to deal with people how to deal with the dogs how to handle themselves so I went along as the kennel boy and eventually got hooked,” said Jeff Urbaniak the vice president of the kennel club.

Ultimately it is all about who is best in show and for the the Alchemy, the chihuahua, he knows when it is time to put his game face on and is working towards being the best dog int he country.

“He’s a baby with me he loves me wants a lot of attention but in the show ring he’s ready to take them on he thinks he’s a big dog,” said Tuominen.

The show goes through Sunday at the DECC.