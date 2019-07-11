Duluth FC Heads Into Finale with Playoffs in the Balance

The Bluegreens will need to beat La Crosse Aris and hope that Minneapolis City knocks off Med City to keep their season alive.

DULUTH, Minn. – Within the blink of an eye, the NPSL regular season is almost at its end. Duluth FC will be back in action Friday at home in their season finale, which is their final chance to punch their ticket to the playoffs.

Because of their loss last week, the Bluegreens will need to beat La Crosse Aris and hope that Minneapolis City knocks off Med City to keep their season alive. But Duluth FC won’t be scoreboard watching as they have been in this position before.

“We have a lot of returning players that were on the team last year. We were in a similar situation last year where we had to win five or six games in a row to end the season in order to make the playoffs. So we’re kind of in the same situation now and I expect that experience from last year to carry over to this year,” Duluth FC head coach Joel Person.

Friday’s match at Odrean Stadium is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.