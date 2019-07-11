Fast Draw Competition Begins Tomorrow in Superior

SUPERIOR, Wis.-Tomorrow the annual 10th annual Wisconsin Cowboy Fast Draw Tournament begins at the Head of the Lakes Fairgrounds in Superior.

The shooting competition draws gunslingers from across the country to participate in the shootout and many are returning members competing year after year.

Members don’t only come to participate in the competition for money and prizes, but they also come to revitalize the “Old West.”

“I kind of grew up in the 40s and 50s and the cowboy era … so it was kind of continuing playing cowboy if you will,” said Billy “Papa Bear” Brooks, of the Black River Bandits Gun Club.

The event begins tomorrow at 10 a.m. and goes through the weekend.